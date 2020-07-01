Charles Street traffic update: Road closes tonight, to reopen Thursday morning

GALION — Charles Street — State Route 61 on the city’s east side — will be closed to thru traffic overnight tonight (July 1). The road will reopen Thursday, July 2 and remain open through the holiday weekend.

On Monday, July 6, Charles Street will close to thru traffic and remain closed until the contractor completes the project.

Local drivers must use either Gelsanliter Road or Edward Street. Residents will still be able to access their homes and Granny’s Kitchen will be accessible from the east. The city will announce a project completion date as soon as possible.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_road-construction-road-work-orange-barrel-generic.jpg