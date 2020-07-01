Bellville-area news briefs

Spray schedule in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY — Richland Public Health will be conducting mosquito spraying, weather permitting, in the following locations June 29 – July 2:

July 1 – South of Taylortown Road, North of Myers Road, East of George Hawk Road, West of Plymouth Springmill Road, Jackson Township.

July 1 – South of Myers Road, North of Amoy West Road, East of Plymouth Springmill Road, West of Bowman St., Jackson Township.

July 1 – South of US-30, North of Mansfield Wooster Road, East of Koogle Road, West of OH-603, Mifflin Township.

July 2 – South of Woodward Avenie, North of Andover Road, East of Marion Avenue Road, West of Scholl Road, Mansfield City.

All spraying will be conducted before dawn. This schedule is subject to change. Any schedule changes will be posted on the Richland Public Health social media and/or website at www.richlandhealth.org.

Shoults family reunion info

MANSFIELD — The 99th Annual Shoults Family Reunion will be celebrated July 12, 2020, with each family asked to hold their own celebration at their own homes, so they can be “socially distant” and safe. Because the parks are still unable to allow large gatherings, we decided that we can still celebrate and take photos of individuals and groups to add to a scrapbook for the 100th Reunion the second Sunday in Jully 2021.

Photos or digital photos, as well as updates on births, marriages, deaths, etc. should be sent to Sunda Anderson Peters, 1537 Galaxy Court, Mansfield, Ohio 44903 or Sunda1960@yahoo.com.