Rosella, Marvin Gower will celebrate 65th anniversary Friday, July 3

Marvin and Rosella Gower will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Friday, July 3.

Rosella Russell married Marvin Gower on July 3, 1955 at Foursquare Gospel Church in Mansfield. They were married by Rev. Holmes.

Marvin is a retired farmer. Rosella retired from Deca Manufacturing.

The couple has one daughter: Linda; and three sons: Steve (Jennifer), David (Julie) and Kevin (Missy). The couple also has eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The wedding anniversary will be celebrated with a family dinner.