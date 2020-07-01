City of Galion will spray for mosquitos tonight

GALION — The City of Galion will conduct mosquito spraying on Wednesday, July 1, after 10 pm. Only certain areas will be targeted: Heise Park, East Park, and South Park, as well as the southeast section of town (south of Harding Way and east of Market Street). Residents in these areas should close their windows and keep children and pets indoors during spraying. The park areas will be sprayed due to the high volume of visitors expected over the holiday weekend. The southeast section of town will be sprayed because the Galion City Health Department monitors mosquito traps placed throughout the city, and traps in this area continue to catch a large number of mosquitoes. Spraying in other areas is not currently necessary but traps will continue to be monitored.