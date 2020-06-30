Volunteers needed for long-term ombudsman program

Do you have a heart for older adults in your community?

You can make a difference during this challenging time by becoming an Ombudsman Associate!

Volunteer just four hours a month with Ohio’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

As an Ombudsman Associate, you are critical to the success of the Ombudsman Program. You will be the first contact most older adults and families will have with the program. We typically visit nursing and assisted living home residents but are unable to do so at this time. So, we are calling several residents and their family members or friends for each home to check on individuals during the pandemic.

Volunteers will receive at least 12 hours of training from our regional program and are certified to perform certain duties, including:

Providing residents with information about the Ombudsman Program and Resident Rights

Assisting with handling uncomplicated complaints

Being a voice for those who are unable to make their voice heard

Enhancing the quality of life of nursing home residents

For more information and an application, call Melissa Wilson, Ombudsman Volunteer Coordinator, at 800-860-5799, ext. 110

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_Volunteers-needed.jpg