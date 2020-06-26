Nineteen new leaders emerge from Crawford United program

BUCYRUS— The Crawford Partnership is proud to recognize the Crawford Unlimited Leadership (CU Lead) Class of 2020, as they recently completed their final course of the program.

CU Lead is the Crawford Partnership’s premier leadership development program. Underwritten by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, CU Lead is a nine-month experiential program designed to build awareness about opportunities that exist in Crawford County and to develop a network of passionate local leaders.

The class launched in September of 2019 with a kick-off retreat that included team-building, ropes courses, and a deep dive SWOT analysis of Crawford County. Throughout the year, the cohort completed equine-assisted leadership development, a “Road Rally” trekking across the entire county learning about the people and places that make it an exceptional place to live, work, and play.

Additionally, they had the opportunity to explore their DiSC leadership styles, and collaborate to create “Leadership In Action” teams to dive even deeper into topics they were passionate about: Education, housing, the U.S. 30 corridor, generational leadership and the Sandusky River.

The cohort showed incredible resilience and tenacity as they navigated the challenges of connecting during the COVID-19 pandemic and were able to complete the final classes with a combination of virtual meetings and safe, in -person meetings, with proper social distancing measures in place.

“This year’s cohort was made up of some incredible leaders, who had to quickly adapt to a changing world due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Erin Stine, the CU Leader facilitator. “They were passionately committed to the program, and to learning about Crawford County, despite the roadblocks placed in front of them. I am incredibly proud of the work they accomplished this year. Each year we’re fortunate enough to graduate another cohort of leaders, I’m reminded how lucky Crawford County is to have this network of individuals so dedicated to leading efforts to make this a place in which we can all thrive.” – Erin Stine, CU Lead facilitator

The CU Lead Class of 2020 includes these leaders who join a growing network of more than 150 CU Lead alumni:

Anne Looney, OhioHealtho; Ashley Lutz, FC Bank; Crystal Dean, North Central State College-CSC; Christa Hammock, First Federal Community Bank; Elise Jones, First Federal Community Bank; Gage Roe, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group; Heather Henkel, Avita Health Systems; Joshua Dyer, Crawford Park District; Kate Volk, First Federal Community Bank; Lesley Gorrell, Spherion Mid Ohio; Letisha Langlois, Crossroads Original Designs; Natalie Butterman, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group; Matthew Parr, Pioneer Career & Technology Center; Phil Hord, Hord Family Farms Erin Rhoades, Bucyrus Public Library; Shaun Damron, Eagle Crusher; Stephanie Fackler, Avita Health Systems; Shiloh Stuart, Crawford County Job & Family Services; Spencer Tackett, Ohio Mutual Insurance.

Group Registration for the 2021 CU Lead cohort is now open. For more information, visit crawfordpartnership.org/cu-lead, email the Crawford Partnership at partnership@crawfordpartnership.org, or call 419-563-1809.

