Galion area news briefs

Design review board to meet

GALION — The City of Galion Design Review Board will hold a special meeting via teleconference on July 2, 2020 at noon. The agenda includes: an application from United Bank, the Landmark program, including guidelines, demolition guidelines, discussion on new Board members, and a report from the mural committee. Individuals who wish to dial-in can use the following Dial-in number: 425-436-6369 Access code: 367208#.

Nature Center will close July 4

CRESTLINE — In observance of the July 4 holiday, the Crawford Park District will close the Lowe-Volk Nature Center on Saturday, July 4. The Nature Center will open on Monday, July 6 for our regular hours of operation of Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Census Bureau updates counting schedule

The U.S. Census Bureau has announced the new schedule for counting people experiencing homelessness in the 2020 Census. The operation was originally scheduled for March 30, March 31 and April 1, but health and safety concerns with COVID-19 forced us to delay these activities.

Between September 22 and 24, the Census Bureau now plans to send specially trained census takers to count people at shelters, soup kitchens, regularly scheduled mobile food vans, and locations previously identified by the Census Bureau where people are known to sleep outdoors (like under bridges) and at all-night businesses (such as transit stations and 24-hour laundromats). People experiencing homelessness will be counted where they are staying when census takers visit between September 22-24.

In preparation for counting people experiencing homelessness, the Census Bureau is coordinating with local service providers and consulting with advocacy groups and other stakeholders, throughout the country to adjust our operations accordingly for this audience in response to COVID-19. We have also worked with the administrators at these different service provider locations to utilize rosters to ensure a complete count of this population. Census takers will follow the latest local public health guidance regarding the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing.

Census statistics are crucial to programs and service providers that support people experiencing homelessness. A complete and accurate 2020 Census can ultimately help organizations provide better services, more food and improved shelter options to those in need. For more information, visit 2020census.gov.

Troopers seize marijuana products

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a California man after a traffic stop in Madison County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 592 pounds of THC infused products of marijuana worth approximately $2.5 million.

On June 15, at 10:40 a.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe with California registration for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, Frank Tatick, 28, Los Angeles, was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

A photo of the seized contraband is available for download on the Patrol’s website at www.statepatrol.ohio.gov.

Ohio AG: Exercise your rights

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is urging all Ohioans who have received notices regarding overpayment of unemployment compensation benefits to appeal their cases if they believe the notices were sent in error.

“It’s no secret that despite the state’s Herculean efforts, it was crushed with the unprecedented volume of new claims flooding in simultaneously,” Yost said. “We will aggressively pursue any cases of fraud, but we want to make sure any non-fraudulent cases referred to us for collection have been thoroughly reviewed and appealed as is your right.”

Ohioans have 21 days to file their appeal online, via fax, or through mail from the date the notice was sent. Do not let the clock run out on your right to appeal. The Attorney General’s collections team will carefully review post adjudicated cases to ensure taxpayers and their dollars are fairly protected.

For information about the appeals process and how to apply visit www.unemployment.ohio.gov.