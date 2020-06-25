Mansfield police, Newhope staff show Special Olympics support

MANSFIELD — The Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games have been canceled, but that didn’t stop the Mansfield Police Department from having their annual Torch Run to support the athletes in Richland County.

The Torch Run was held Friday, June 19. About a dozen of Mansfield’s police officers and Richland Newhope staff started the Torch Run at The Mansfield Art Center and ended at the Fraternal Order of Police Memorial at the southeast corner of the square downtown.

“I want to thank all of the officers who participated this year, both by running and by supporting the event,” said Newhope superintendent Michele Giess. “We have great support for the Torch Run each year, which shows the dedication and community spirit of the Mansfield Police Department. Their high level of participation is a credit to Mansfield and their community.”

“Richland County FOP Lodge 32 has been a long-time supporter of the Special Olympics. It is an honor to participate and help ‘carry the torch’ for such a noble cause,” said Detective David Scheurer. “The courage and dedication displayed by Special Olympics athletes is an inspiration for all.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has become a year-round movement that raises money through a variety of activities and special events, including the Cleveland Polar Bear Plunge. With the help of community partners, these events combined have raised millions of dollars for Special Olympics.

Richland Newhope supports more than 1,600 Richland County residents through early intervention, transition services, day services, supported employment, residential, therapy, and other family support programs.

Courtesy photo

The Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games have been canceled, but that didn’t stop the Mansfield Police Department from having their annual Torch Run to support the athletes in Richland County. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_IMG_0034.jpg Courtesy photo

The Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games have been canceled, but that didn’t stop the Mansfield Police Department from having their annual Torch Run to support the athletes in Richland County.

Courtesy photo

This year’s Special Olympics Summer Games were cancelled. Still, last Friday Members of the Mansfield Police Department and Newhope staff had their annual Torch Run in honor of and to support area athletes. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_IMG_0014.jpg Courtesy photo

This year’s Special Olympics Summer Games were cancelled. Still, last Friday Members of the Mansfield Police Department and Newhope staff had their annual Torch Run in honor of and to support area athletes.