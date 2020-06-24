Richland County brothers, WWII veterans will be honored July 2

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Joint Veterans Counsel announced the Honored Flag will be raised on Thursday, July 2 at 6 p.m, in front of the Richland County Courthouse to honor two deceased Richland County brothers, U.S. Army Veteran John E. Parman and U.S. Army Veteran Mack Parman

Brothers Mack Parman and John E. Parman both served in the U.S. Army from March 24, 1942 to September 27 ,1945.

Mack was born Oct 16, 1908 in London, Kentucky and passed away Jan 18, 1991 at the age of 82. John was born Nov 16, 1913 in in London, Kentucky and died Sept 3, 2005 at the age of 91. Both are buried in Windsor Cemetery.

John and Mack served in Sicily, Naples-Foggia, Normandy, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe in the 82nd Airborne Division. Both received the Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge and the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 6 Bronze Stars.

The Honored Veteran’s Flag will be flown for 21 days at the Richland County Administration Building after which the Veteran’s name will be engraved on a brass name plate and added to a plaque listing those veteran’s honored in the same manner already displayed on the wall in the foyer of the Richland County Administration Building.

The Joint Veterans Council of Richland County operates the flag program.

