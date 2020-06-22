Free lunches available this summer in Galion

GALION — Kids in Galion can get free breakfast and lunches. The program, which started June 1, continues through the end of July and is sponsored by Galion City Schools and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Breakfast and lunch is available for kids between the ages of 1-18.

Stops will be made at these sites and times during the program and kids do not need to be present to pick up the meals.

East Park — 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Galion Arms Apartments — 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Libby Lane Apartments — noon to 12:20 p.m.

Galion YMCA — noon to 12:20 p.m.

East Meadows Apartments — 12:3o to 12:50 p.m.

Depot — 12:3o to 12:50 p.m.

SWCD pond clinic scheduled

BUCYRUS — The 2020 Crawford SWCD Pond Clinic will be July 30. Eugene Braig from OSU Aquatic Ecosystems will discuss pond management, and an Ohio Division of Wildlif.e Officer to speak about nuisance wildlife and how to manage them. Pond construction and re-construction will also be presented by the SWCD Technician. Whetstone Go-Getters 4H Club will provide a light meal starting at 5:15PM by the Gwirtz Pond (7689 German Rd., Crestline). The evening will end by 7:45PM with Q & A ending the evening from all presenting speakers. If you have an aquatic plant you can’t identify, bring it, and our speakers will help you identify it! There will also be many common aquatic plants on display and the speakers will focus on how to manage them. A full flyer is available on our website (crawfordswcd.org). Please RSVP by July 24th by calling the office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3.

Conference Center in Mansfield available to rent

MANSFIELD — The ​Mid-Ohio Conference Center is now open for meetings and gatherings. The facility will set up safe spacing for gatherings as referenced in the Responsible RestartOhio Restaurants, Bars, and Banquet & Catering Facilities/Services guidelines.

Mid-Ohio Conference Center has rooms that can accommodate three to 300 people. ​The conference center can be configured to fit the needs of any group, both big and small, with room for social distancing.

To reserve a date, call (419) 774-2513 to leave a message containing the date, time, number of people and event type. Reservations should be made at least thirty (30) days prior to the date of the event. Reservations require a non-refundable $50 deposit. You will be contacted to confirm your date is available.

The conference center is also booking wedding receptions and other events for 2021. Visit www.midohioconferencecenter.com​ or call Candy Bores at 419-774-2501 for more information

Summer crisis program starts July 1

MARION — Beginning July 1, the Ohio Development Services Agency and Ohio Heartland CAC will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs.

This year, the program will run from July 1 until September 30, 2020.

“This year, we’ve extended the length of the program and expanded eligibility requirements so we can help more Ohioans during this health crisis,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency said.

“We’re working with Ohio Heartland CAC every day to help Ohioans in need.”

In 2019, more than 600 families in Crawford, Marion, and Marion counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

“In 2020, due to a change in regulations and the extended period of program operation, OHCAC anticipates an increase in the number of eligible clients that we will have the opportunity to work with in Marion, Crawford and Morrow Counties. We look forward to this opportunity to assist clients and work with local utilities, Ohio Heartland Community Action,” Mihalik said.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc.

This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance. This year appointments will be held over the phone at Ohio Heartland CAC local offices. To schedule your 2020 Summer Crisis Program appointment call, 419-718-0047.