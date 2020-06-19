Brian Owens steps away as Galion School Board vice president

GALION — After nine years as a member of the Galion School Board, vice president Brian Owens attended his final meeting Tuesday night. He and his family are moving out of the area.

“I loved my time on the board. I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Owens said. “I didn’t like where the schools were going, so I got on the board and I was surprised by the intricacies and nuances of it. It takes a bit to catch on to it all and get up to speed. I went in there hoping to make things better, and hopefully I did that.”

“Right now, I think we’ve got a great board — Grant (Garverick), Dennis (Long), Debra (Donaldson), and Mike (Mateer) — people coming from different perspectives and trying to put their best foot forward. I think there’s a good balance,” Owens continued.

“It’s with much trepidation and regret for me that Brian is leaving the area, because Brian has been on since I’ve been on, and he’s always been a crucial member and I value his opinion greatly,” said Garverick, who is the board president. “I am going to miss you very much, Brian.”

Said superintendent Jim Grubbs: “I look at you as a colleague and as a friend, and I appreciate your ability to separate being a parent and a board member and help do what’s best for the school. I know that you are greatly appreciated.”

In other action, the board accepted a $1,200 donation from Colleen Howell to be used for technology premium fees for students in need, and two anonymous donations in the amount of $120 each in memory of Natasha Early: one to the cross country team and one to the girls basketball team. Natasha was the wife of Carson Early. Carrson has been an assistant cross country and girls basketball coach. Natasha Early died March 2.

The board also accepted the resignation of Jacob Grove, high school assistant principal, effective July 31, 2020, and wished him the best as he moves on to be the assistant principal in the Madison school district.

The school board must name Owens’ successor within 30 days. Anyone who is interested — and who is a registered voter living within the boundaries of the Galion City School District — should deliver a letter of interest to Grubbs by 4 p.m. on July 2. That letter must be no longer than two pages and include the candidate’s resume, the strengths the candidate will bring to the board, and how the candidate sees the board moving the school district forward.

The next regular board meeting is July 13. A special board meeting has been announced for July 24 at 7:30 a.m. in the high school cafetorium.

Brian Owens https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_brian-owens-1.jpg Brian Owens