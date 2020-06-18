Brian Owens’ relocation creates Galion School Board vacancy

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education has an opening created by the relocation of long-time board member Brian Owens.

The board’s remaining four members are required by law to appoint a replacement to fill this vacancy within 60 days. The newly appointed member will not serve the rest of the vacant term. The vacant term scheduled to conclude on December 31, 2023, is past the next general board election, which will take place in November of 2021. For that reason, the term for the newly appointed board member will end on December 31, 2021.

Any interested citizen, who is a registered voter living within the boundaries of the Galion City School District, must deliver their letter of interest to fill the vacancy by 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. The letter of interest must be no longer than two pages and include the candidate’s resume, the strengths the candidate will bring to the board, and how the candidate sees the board moving the school district forward.

The board will review all letters of interest during an executive session of a special meeting on Monday, July 6, 2020, and the board will select candidates to interview. There will be a public announcement indicating those candidates selected for an interview. A special meeting to conduct interviews will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The board will discuss the merits of each candidate in the executive session at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020. In an open session at the regular meeting that day, the board will vote to appoint the person who will fill the vacancy. The person will be sworn in by the treasurer during the regular board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Send letters of interest and resumes to: Galion City Schools, ATTN: Jim Grubbs, 470 Portland Way North Galion, OH 44833

