News briefs: Recycling trailers back in place; pond clinic planned

SWCD pond clinic scheduled

BUCYRUS — The 2020 Crawford SWCD Pond Clinic will be July 30. Eugene Braig from OSU Aquatic Ecosystems will discuss pond management, and an Ohio Division of Wildlif.e Officer to speak about nuisance wildlife and how to manage them. Pond construction and re-construction will also be presented by the SWCD Technician. Whetstone Go-Getters 4H Club will provide a light meal starting at 5:15PM by the Gwirtz Pond (7689 German Rd., Crestline). The evening will end by 7:45PM with Q & A ending the evening from all presenting speakers. If you have an aquatic plant you can’t identify, bring it, and our speakers will help you identify it! There will also be many common aquatic plants on display and the speakers will focus on how to manage them. A full flyer is available on our website (crawfordswcd.org). Please RSVP by July 24th by calling the office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3.

Richland Public Health seeks cat

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health requests your help in locating a cat that has been implicated in the bite of a person. The cat is described as black and white and was last seen in the area of St. Rt. 314 South, Mansfield on June 14, 2020.

If the whereabouts of the cat are known, please call Richland Public Health and advise us of the location of the animal. Do not attempt to restrain the cat yourself. If you know of a cat fitting this description or observe one running loose fitting this description, please call Richland Public Health at 419-774-4500.

Recycling trailers back in action

BUCYRUS — The recycling trailers have been returned. Trailers in the following locations will be available Monday – Friday and will be emptied daily: Bucyrus City Hall. Quality Inn, Crestline Village Hall and Galion East Park.

The trailer in New Washington will be available Monday – Friday and will be emptied on Wednesday.

In lieu of carts, we are now going to have a trailer at Lowe-Volk Park. All cardboard will go in the green dumpster and all other recyclables will go in the trailer. Please break down all cardboard before placing in dumpster. That trailer will be available Monday to Thursday.

Please keep all recyclables in all locations off the ground and that includes anything placed in bags. Do not mix recyclables. If a compartment you need is full, do not put your stuff in a different compartment. This leads to contamination and may cause the entire tub to be thrown in the landfill.

No trailers will be available on the weekends. Group recycling is still cancelled and may not return. For more information, call 419-562-4169.

Hospice gets $1,500 grant

ASHLAND — The board of trustees at the Russell & Mary Gimel Foundation in Mansfield, has approved a grant in the amount of $1,500 in support of HNCO’s “Special Request Program”. Since its inception, the Special Request program has provided hospice patients and their families with special items and services not covered by insurance. This grant is restricted for Special Requests in Richland County which accounts for approximately 40 percent of HNCO’s patients.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) into Richland County. This program helps provide low-income seniors with access to locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Participants will receive $50 worth of coupons though the growing season to use at participating farmers’ markets and stands. Applications may be submitted or downloaded online at aaa5ohio.org/sfmnp. An individual may also call 567-247-7101 Monday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM to request an application by mail.