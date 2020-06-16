College news

Ohio Northern graduates

ADA — The following student graduated from Ohio Northern University in May 2020 with the following degrees:

Madison Wildenthaler, Criminal Justice, Psychology, Galion.

Columbus State dean’s list

COLUMBUS — These students have been named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College: Jeremy Maglott, Bucyrus; Taylor Eagle, Galion; Clair Butcher, Mount Gilead; Clair Butcher, Ryan Shaw and Katelyn Tullos of Mount Gilead.

Heidelberg dean’s list

TIFFIN — These students were named to the most recent dean’s list at Heidelberg University: Connor Hieckman of Bucyrus; Megan Gwirtz and Taylor Valentine of Crestline; Ava Donnersbach, Jacob Fryer, Kailey Keener, Gage Lackey, Kaleb Landin and Mackenzie Spears of Galion.

Rhodes State graduation

LIMA — These students graduated this Spring from Rhodes State: Jamie Lynn Cramer, Dental Hygiene with honors; and ChayLinn Paulinea Hildreth, Human Service from Bucyrus; and Christian Faith Landin, Dental Hygiene, from Galion.

DePauw University honor roll

GREENCASTLE, Indiana — Olivia Grove of Galion was named to the most recent Tiger Pride Honor Roll at DePauw.

Ohio University graduates

ATHENS, Ohio — These students graduated recently from Ohio University: William Holmes of Bucyrus with Master of Financial Economics; and Jessica Siesel of New Washington with Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Bluffton dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Lily Tate of Mount Gilead was named to the most recent Bluffton dean’s list, with distinction.

Capital University graduates

BEXLEY —Chloe Young, of Bucyrus was among nearly 600 graduates who received their degrees from Capital University during the 2019-2020 academic year.