HEAP Summer Crisis Program starts July 1

MARION — Beginning July 1, the Ohio Development Services Agency and Ohio Heartland CAC will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs.

This year, the program will run from July 1 until September 30, 2020.

“This year, we’ve extended the length of the program and expanded eligibility requirements so we can help more Ohioans during this health crisis,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency said.

“We’re working with Ohio Heartland CAC every day to help Ohioans in need.”

In 2019, more than 600+ families in Crawford, Marion, and Marion counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

“In 2020, due to a change in regulations and the extended period of program operation, OHCAC anticipates an increase in the number of eligible clients that we will have the opportunity to work with in Marion, Crawford and Morrow Counties. We look forward to this opportunity to assist clients and work with local utilities, Ohio Heartland Community Action,” Mihalik said.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc.

This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance. This year appointments will be held over the phone at Ohio Heartland CAC local offices. To schedule your 2020 Summer Crisis Program appointment call, 419-718-0047.