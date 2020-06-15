First shop hop a success

GALION — The first Second Saturday Shop Hop in Historic Uptowne Galion went off without a hitch last weekend as hundreds of people meandered the streets looking for deals and just seeing what the business district has to offer.

Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Miranda Jones was happy with the turnout, pointing out the event was to help revive the Uptowne District when the Third Friday events couldn’t take place this summer.

“We were really surprised at how busy it was the first hour,” Jones said. “I think it was great. It was to promote our businesses and get people aware of what is back and what is reopen. I was really happy with how things went. We had 150 Shop Hop bags and when I counted this morning we only had 30 left … so we handed out 120 bags.”

The bags included little promotional trinkets along with a Food and Beverage Business Blitz card that people could get punched or marked at chamber member businesses that sell food and beverages and where they purchased something. Jones said once a person gets five punches — or marks — they are entered into a drawing for a $10 gift card to one of the chamber businesses listed on the card. She further explained if people get all 10 spaces punched or marked throughout the summer months, patrons are then entered into a grand prize drawing for a $100 gift card to the chamber business of their choosing that is listed on the card. That drawing will take place after the last shop hop Aug. 8. Jones said the cards are still available at the chamber office.

The next Second Saturday Shop Hop is July 11, and will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is another opportunity to help our businesses,” Jones said.

Chaylse French, who owns Southern Bell Customs on Harding Way East, said they had quite a few people stop by Saturday and look at what they have to offer. “It’s been busy,” French said. “I do custom items like shirts and decals.

“We wanted to do this today just for the exposure,” added Marie Mounts, who offers insurance at Southern Bell Customs.

Angela Lewis, who has Hidden Treasures of Galion, at129 Harding Way East, along with her father-in-law Butch Lewis, sells toys, knives, die-cast cars, sports memorabilia and a few other “hidden treasures.”

The business has been in Galion for a year and also sells household items, and even makeup.

“It started over 10 years ago at a flea market in Columbus and then we moved here,” Butch said.

“And then he told me to take over,” Angela said with a laugh.

“There was nothing really in town for kids so we figured to open something up for kids to enjoy, too,” Butch said.

Bridget Penix and Wayla Sutton were just two of those shopping and perusing Saturday.

“We came to support Galion,” Penix said. “My daughter works for the chamber of commerce and we’re just up here checking out the stores and stuff. I love checking out all the little stores — the coffee shop (The Willow) and Cake and Icing. oh, my goodness I love that place.”

Holding up their cups of coffee, Jackie Kragh and her daughter, Natalee Perkins, said they saw people milling around after they came uptown to get coffee from The Willow and decided to stick around and check out what the other shops had to offer.

Photo by Jodi Myers

Angela Lewis, Butch Lewis and Natalia Lewis sit behind their wares at Hidden Treasures of Galion. They were one of the uptown businesses that took part in last weekend’s Second Satuday Shop Hop. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0777.jpgPhoto by Jodi Myers

Heather Boyd plays the guitar Saturday in Historic Uptowne Galion during the Second Saturday Shop Hop. She is the administrative assistance for Experience Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0778.jpgPhoto by Jodi Myers

Miranda Jones, the new executive director of the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, handed out more than 100 Second Saturday Shop Hop bags Saturday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0781.jpgPhoto by Jodi Myers

