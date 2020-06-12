Heart of Ohio opener

MARION — Galion’s Nicholas McMullen won top honors in the 13-15 group with a scores 32 35-67 at Green Acres Golf Course on Wednesday. It was the first golf tournament of the season for the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association.

The tournament was sponsored by Pam Hartman of Milford Center

In winning his first tournament title, according to Galion High School coach Bryce Lehman, McMullen finished with nine pars and one birdie on the Par 60 course.

Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky carded 71 for second, and Isaac Dillon of Elgin placed third with 74. A three-way tie for fourth at 76 was on by Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks, Thomas Kaufman of River Valley and Logan Keller of Galion. Also for Galion in the 13-15 group were Nathan McMullen (77), Nathan Barre (86), and Carson Walker (96),

Nathan Stewart, of Delaware Christian won the 16-18 group title.

Jacob Beaschler of Harding and Spencer Keller of Galion shared second place with 67s. Mason Rinehart of Pleasant claimed fourth at 71. Alex Pratt of Pleasant and Alexander Crowe of Fairbanks tied at 73 for fifth. Andrew Crowe followed at 74 to round off the top leaders in the older class.

Galion’s Max Longwell, in the same division, had an 83.

The top players in the 12-and-under group, which played from red tees were Paiton Allen of Delaware, Asher Gates of River Valley and William Reiser of Marysville. A playoff on #1 hole was won by Allen, leaving Gates and Reiser to share second place. Anderson Reiser and Grady Wisecup both of Marysville shot 45’s for fourth, and Kolton Crider was next at 46.

The next tournament is June 15 at Golf Club of Bucyrus. For further information and entries, see wwwhojga.org or call 740-389-6207.

