American Legion bingo resumes June 18

GALION — This area’s largest bingo game returns Thursday, June 18, at Galion American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, just south of the square in Historic Uptowne Galion.

The game has been off for about three months due to the closing or private clubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Legion Bingo games not only mean winners in the banquet room of the Legion post, 118 S. Market St., but the games have resulted in thousands of dollar of donations from the American Legion to area schools, groups, organizations and individuals.

The games are open to the public and according to Ohio Health Department cononavirus guidelines, social distancing rules and regulations will be in effect.

“We are operating in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines,” The American Legion’s Mike Mateer said. “Parties of up to 10 will be accepted. Late comers cannot join and an existing party and 6-foot distancing will apply between groups.”

The American Legion has the right to limit patrons as limited by space. Players also are being encouraged to bring their own masks and hand sanitizer.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Thursday. There is an early-bird game at 6 p.m. and regular lan starts at 6:30 p.m. Call 419-468-1208 for more information.

