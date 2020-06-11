DAR names three scholarship winners

BELLVILLE — Jared Mansfield Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented three scholarship awards of $300 each to Natalie Reynolds, Nicole Schemine and Abriya Pierce at each of their homes on May 27, 2020. Since the chapter meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Scholarship Chair, Margie Warner and Regent Joyce Vanatter and DAR members presented awards to each student at their home. They received a Chapter certificate, a DAR logo pin, a DAR notepad, and a personalized congratulations yard sign.

Natalie Reynolds is a 2020 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School. Natalie while in high school, was active in athletic activities, including National Honor Society, Spanish Club, OCC Leadership, swimming, tennis & cross country. She is also active in her church, and 4-H. She works as a lifeguard at Friendly House and volunteers at the Richland County Fairgrounds, and Humane Society. Natalie is the daughter of Chad and Heather Reynolds and is enrolled at North Central State College with a Major of Registered Nursing

Nicole Schemine is a 2020 graduate of St Peter’s High School. Nicole while in high school, was active in athletic activities, including varsity softball, Student Council, Math Club, and a Key Club service project of Soles for Soles. Nicole works at Kelly’s Dairy Bar and ISN in Mansfield. Nicole is the daughter of Bryan and Michele Schemine and is enrolled at Ashland University’s Dwight Schar College of Nursing in the fall of 2020 with a Major in Nursing.

Abriya Pierce is a 2020 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School. Abriya while in high school, was active in athletic activities, including National Honor Society, Student Council, Yearbook Staff and was on the Varsity Tennis team where she won the Coaches award and MVP twice. She works at Gordon’s Food Service. Abriya is the daughter of Kevin Pierce and Dawn Sturgill and is enrolled at Ohio State University, Mansfield Campus in the fall of 2020, Major undecided.

The next DAR meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept.11 at Ohio Genealogical Society, 611 State Rt. 97 W., Bellville. Our program will be ‘How To Preserve Your Family Stories”’ by Robin McCullough-Bade,

