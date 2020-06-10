Galion area news briefs

Alzheimer’s program tackles long-distance caregiving

TOLEDO — Taking care of a loved one’s safety, nutrition and health concerns from a far can be challenging, but the Alzheimer’s Association is offering a virtual class to help caregivers.

Caregiving from a Far, a virtual webinar, is being offered on June 15 and June 25 to help caregivers whose loved one has dementia or Alzheimer’s and who does not live close to the caregiver. During the one-hour program, presenters will explain the differences between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and talk about the changes that take place in the three stages of the disease. Since Alzheimer’s disease is progressive, the webinar will help participants understand what services are needed for individuals during each stage.

Both classes are from 5-6 p.m. and are free and open to the public. To register, please call 800-272-3900. If you need immediate services, the Alzheimer’s Association’s community resource finder, at alz.org/crf, provides zip-code specific information on topics such as care at home, community services, and housing options.

Learn about planning for people with dementia

TOLEDO – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering a class to help Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers identify different activities that can be fulfilling for a person with dementia.

Spending time with a family member or friend in the middle or late stages of Alzheimer’s can be meaningful and fun—especially if the caregiver takes a cue from the person living with the disease. On June 11, June 19 and June 22, the Alzheimer’s Association will be offering a one-hour virtual class to help caregivers identify activities that best fit everyone. During the class, Activities at Home, the presenter will share many different activities and talk about the best way to plan and implement them.

The class is free and open to the public and presented as a webinar. Classes are available in the morning and late afternoon to accommodate people’s schedules. To register and find out the time that is best for you, call 800.272.3900.

Bucyrus Public Library opening

BUCYRUS — In order to keep our community healthy, the plan for restoring library services is happening in phases. We have been offering curbside pick-up and will now add all other library services by appointment. We are happy to see everyone again and have implemented new standards in compliance with CDC guidelines.

All library items may be returned through our book drops. All returned materials are quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before they are sanitized and returned to the shelves.

All staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the building. We ask that individuals maintain a six-foot minimum distance from others. Children are required to remain with their family members during their visit.

All in person library programs, play areas and meeting room events are currently suspended. Library hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hall of Fame deadline nearing

BUCYRUS — The deadline for nomination forms to be received for the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame class of 2020 is 31 July 2020 . For more information, call Chuck Christman at 419-562-4740.

Children’s museum earns honor

MANSFIELD — Little Buckeye Children’s Museum was recently was announced as the winner of the Ohio Museums Association (OMA) 2019 Institutional Award of Achievement for Best Community Project for the “Imagination District.”

The OMA Awards program is an annual celebration of the outstanding achievement of Ohio museums in visual communications, individual and institutional achievement, and the tireless work museum professionals undertake to help advance Ohio’s museum community both locally, and on a national level. Winners will be recognized during the Annual OMA Awards Program Ceremony, which will take place Sunday, June 21 at 7 p.m., as the kick-off event for the 2020 Ohio Museums Association Virtual Conference.

The Imagination District, part of an on-going collaboration with the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, is a joint venture that will provide multiple arts and education experiences and drive economic growth in Mansfield. By the project’s completion, it is estimated the Imagination District will serve nearly 220,000 youth and their families, provide for as many as 15 full-time and 25 part-time staff, and have a total economic impact of $7.7 million.