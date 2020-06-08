Part of State Route 602 in Crawford County will close for a culvert replacement

CRAWFORD COUNTY — State Route 602, just north of the intersection of Route 602 and Route 98, will close next Monday, June 15 for a culvert replacement. Project work will not impede traffic on state Route 98.

The detour route for northbound motorists will be state Route 602 to Route 98, northeast on Route 98 to Route 39, north on Route 39 to Route 103, west on Route 103 to Route 602 and reverse for southbound motorists.

Estimated completion date is Friday, June 19, 2020.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.