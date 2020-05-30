Fingerprint service re-opening at MOESC in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — ​​​As the governor has started to open up different areas of the state, the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center ​team has been meeting to determine what sections of the organization can be reopened while also taking the necessary steps to keep our employees, their families and guest safe and healthy. ​

The following schedule and guidance will be in place for Mid-Ohio ESC through July 31, 2020 or until further notice. Starting June 1, 2020, the Mid-Ohio ESC receptionist office will open to the public, and office hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fingerprinting services are targeted to start the week of June 8​. However, the MOESC Print Shop will also be open by appointment only. In order to maintain the health of our staff and anyone needing our assistance, the following specific guidelines are being implemented when fingerprinting services resume.

Fingerprinting Guidance

●By appointment only, schedule either online at ​www.moesc.net​ or call (419) 774-5520. Walk-ins will ​not​ be accepted.

●Only one client in the office at a time, unless they are a minor, then one parent can accompany them.●Sanitize hard surfaces, including fingerprint scanners, after each use with a disinfecting cleaner.

●Confirm that applicant has not been in contact with anyone infected with COVID-19 and has not been in any high-risk areas for infection. Anyone entering the building will be asked four screening questions.○Have you traveled to any of these locations in the last 14 days? China, Iran, South Korea,Italy, Japan○Have you had contact with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 in the last 14 days?○Have you had any of these symptoms in the last 14 days? Fever greater than 100,Difficulty breathing, Cough, Are you currently experiencing fever over 100, difficulty breathing or cough?

●Clients will need the following:○The exact amount for the cost of the check. No change will be given. $65 for BCI & FBI,$30 for BCI, $40○Current driver’s license or valid state-issued ID○Completed authorization form (​click here to download​)

●Citizens are required to wear masks.

●Ensure applicants have washed or sanitized their hands prior to and after fingerprinting.

●Employees are masked at all times during the process.

●Employees should wash hands frequently with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds).

●Employees wear single use gloves at any time while dealing with citizens and taking fingerprints, if appropriate.

●Items used are wiped down, cleaned after every contact with a citizen on a record check or fingerprint.

●If customers go beyond the lobby area for some reason, behind the secured door, they should have their temperature taken. Anyone whose temperature is taken is logged.

Anyone with questions should call Kathie Grove or Sheryl Whitley at 419-774-5520 during office hours.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 10 school districts and over 17,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists andphysical therapists.

