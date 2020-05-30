Gallery: 179th Airlift Wing combat survivor training: Photos by Senior Airman Alexis Wade

BUTLER, Ohio — Life as vastly changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing us to adapt and change how we operate in our everyday lives. For aircrew members at the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio National Guard, adaptability has been key in continuing training to ensure mission readiness while following the necessary safety precautions during combat survival training. Master Sgt. William Hamilton, lead trainer for continuation training in the Aircrew Flight Equipment shop at the 179th Airlift Wing at Mansfield Lahm Airport conducted combat survival training for aircrew members and believes it was a perfect example in the adaptability the Guard exemplifies. These photos from the survival training exercise were taken in Butler, Ohio.

Major John A. Oscar, C-130 Pilot from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, evades capture during combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Master Sgt. Justin Flores, Flight Engineer, and Captain Erin Hendershot, Pilot, both from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, practice land navigation during combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Major Dave Stephens, C-130 Pilot from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, builds a fire during combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Aircrew from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, participate in combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Master Sgt. Stephen Cochran, Loadmaster from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, builds a fire during combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Aircrew from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, participate in combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, Pilot from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, participates in combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Master Sgt. Justin Flores, Flight Engineer from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, practices building a shelter during combat survival training, May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Master Sgt. Stephen Cochran, Loadmaster from the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, practices setting a snare during combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

Members of the 179th Airlift Wing Operations Group, Mansfield, Ohio, don protective personal equiptment during combat survival training May 16, 2019, in Butler, Ohio. The 179th AW has made maintaining readiness while abiding by the COVID-19 safety precautions a priority throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade)

