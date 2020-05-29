Loan application now available for COVID relief assistance in Galion

GALION — The City of Galion and the Galion Port Authority have partnered to provide a COVID Relief Fund to assist local businesses as they reopen. Funds may be used for expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 health emergency, or for costs related to reopening and meeting new guidelines.

Businesses must be located within the corporate limits of Galion and priority will be given to businesses that retain or create employees.

The application is now live on the city website. Here is a link: http://galion.city/410/Business-COVID-Relief-Fund

A total of $190,000 in funding is available, which was unanimously approved by City Council. The loan cap is $5,000 per business, no repayments are necessary for the first 12 months after the loan is issued, and no interest will accrue.

“Our responsibility as city officials is to do everything we can to ensure as positive of a startup as possible,” Mayor Tom O’Leary said of the program. “If we can help 30 or 40 businesses to have a smoother reopening, then this program will be a great success.”

The Port Authority will administer the program under special contract with the City. Beginning Monday, June 1, applications will be available at www.galion.city, or you may pick up a hard copy at the Galion City Building or the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce.

Applications must be returned in person at the Galion City Building, 301 Harding Way East, by June 5 between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. A Port Authority representative will be available to go over the application and answer questions. After this date, applicants should call or email Chad Miller at 614-306-4182 or chadthomasmiller@gmail.com

