Galion man, 47, dead after motorcycle/truck crash

GALION — A 47-year-old Galion man has died of injuries stained in a Tuesday morning motorcycle/truck crash near Valley View golf course, according to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was on Ohio 598, just south of Crestline Road, around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Jerald Cress, of Galion, was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the bike was hit in the back end by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, driving by Michael Brewer, 49, of Centerberg.

Cress had reportedly stopped or slowed before crossing the railroad tracks. He died of his injuries after being flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus from Avita-Galion Hospital.

It is the first fatality in Crawford County this year, according to the Bucyrus post of the Highway Patrol. Brewer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

