On this Memorial Day like no other, what are you doing to remember those who paid the ultimate price?

GALION — This Memorial Day is unlike any other … no public services, no parades, no breakfasts, lunches or dinner for veterans.

COVID-19 restrictions have made those types of memorials impossible today.

But what are you doing today to honor those who gave their lives to protect us, and our freedoms.

Are you having a family picnic at home? Are you meeting with friends for dinner or lunch today? Will you say a prayer to honor those who sacrificed everything for you and I?

Are you headed to the cemetery today with family or friends to remember brothers, sisters, moms, dads, aunts, uncles grandfathers, grandfathers and friends. Do you want to honor your loved ones?

How are you doing that?

If you are doing something special, please share it with our readers. You can post your message on our Facebook pages. If you took a photo of your memorial, please share that and we will share it with others.

If you don’t do the Facebook/social media thing, Email Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com.

Your comments may be used in a story.

Unlike other Memorial Days, this one is different, and those who fought and died deserve to be remembered.