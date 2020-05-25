Galion area news briefs

Bucyrus Elks donate to Crawford BDD

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Elks, represented by Exalted Ruler Brad Seibert presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to Court Sturts, superintendent of the Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD). These funds are earmarked to assist Crawford County individuals with Cerebral Palsy through CCBDD. Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 1630 East Southern Ave, Suite 101,Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 serves over 350 children and adults at Fairway School, public schools, Community Services, and private providers.

Help fill Sunshine Bags

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) is collecting donations to fill Sunshine Bags, also known as Blessing Bags, for local seniors. Sunshine Bags will be delivered to the more than 300 local seniors who receive home-delivered meals, congregate meals and homecareservices. We need the community’s help to fill these bags.

“Many of these seniors are homebound, unable to leave their homes for needed items or are too scared to leave because of the coronavirus,” said Courtney Moody, COA activities coordinator.

Items being collected include: ace masks (can be homemade), hand sanitizer, tissues, toilet paper hand soap, hand lotion, puzzle books, individually wrapped snacks

The COA is also asking parents and guardians to have their children create cards, drawings or coloring pages to brighten a senior’s day. Kids/adults may add a nice, simple note such as “I hope you have a nice day! from Alaina, age 5.”

A ballot box will be provided outside as a no-contact drop off for the artwork at the COA.

“This is a great opportunity to let the kids have some creativity and get involved in community service,” Moody said. “Let them draw, let them paint, let them scribble. I think their artwork will bring many smiles to our seniors. Small acts of kindness can go a long way.

There are two donation drop-off sites available: Crawford County Council on Aging, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 200 S. Spring St., Bucyrus. Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, 138 Harding Way West. For details, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, Opt. 4 or visit https://crawfordcountyaging.com.

Galion health department updates

GALION — The Galion City Health Department has immunization appointments available May 27. Call to schedule an appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

The health department has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) on most Tuesdays and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

HEAP deadline extended to June 1

ONTARIO –Do you need help paying for Winter Heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. How Do I Apply? Fill out the application -available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799 Monday -Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance.Those 60 & over can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs –Electric, Wood, Coal, Natural Gas, Propane and Kerosene.For more information call today. Heating Assistance Deadline has been EXTENDED to June 1, 2020.