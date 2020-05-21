This summer’s Music in the Park Concert Series cancelled

GALION — Crawford County’s latest victim of the coronavirus is Season 12 of Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel’s Music-in-the-Park series. The annual community musical festival scheduled for each Tuesday evening in June in Galion’s Heise Park has been canceled.

The concert series’ first scheduled performers were the Galion High School Jazz Band. Seating the instrumentalists together as a band creates too great of a health concern to allow the concert to proceed.

The series included a free picnic which has attracted hundreds of folks for a good old-fashioned evening of music and an Americana menu of hot dogs, fresh lemon shakes and cookies. The Richardson Davis Chapel Funeral Home directors said they just cannot risk having so many people clustered together, for everyone’s well-being.

“We really struggled with this decision” said funeral director Chuck Jackson. “We delayed the decision to cancel Music in the Park as long as we could in hopes that we’d get some relief from this pandemic. It’s a decision we are reluctant to make, because we know how much this concert series means to the Galion community. It really is a lot of fun.

“But we just could not bear the thought of sponsoring an event that would place anyone in our community at risk of exposure to this virus.”

The Concert series was to run every Tuesday from June 2 through June 30.

Though an outdoor event at the park band shell in Heise Park, there would be no way to social distance the band members, and many concerts attract such a large audience, the funeral home staff was concerned about distancing for the spectators.

The Music in the Park concert series is free of charge, and sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel. The concerts encourage community spirit and networking with neighbors and friends, all of which are community values shared by the directors and staff of the funeral home.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_2020-Music-in-the-Park-Town-Money-Saver-1-1-1.jpg

Staff report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel is Galion’s professional full-service funeral care center, operating their own crematory division. Music in the Park will return in the summer of 2021 with an entertaining slate of performers.

Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel is Galion’s professional full-service funeral care center, operating their own crematory division. Music in the Park will return in the summer of 2021 with an entertaining slate of performers.