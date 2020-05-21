Crawford County grand jury indicts accused rapist, accused police cruiser thief

BUCYRUS — A 43-year-old Bucyrus man charged with rape faces life in prison. He and a 28-year-old Bucyrus man who stole a police cruiser were among those indicted recently by a Crawford County grand jury.

Daniel L. Prine, 43. is being held on a $1 million bond according to information released Wednesday by Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Crall. Prine was indicted on three counts of rape (all first-degree felonies); attempted rape (second-degree felony) and gross sexual imposition (third degree felony).

Also indicted on multiple charges was Dehlen Hyden, 29, who reportedly stole a Bucyrus police cruiser and led Bucyrus police on a long chase that ended in Wyandot, Ohio. The pursuit also included deputies from Wyandot, Marion and Crawford counties.

After being arrested on another charge on March 6, Hyden was hand-cuffed and placed in the back seat of a police car, He managed to crawl into the front seat of the cruiser and take off. He faces multiple counts, including failure to comply (F-3); two counts of theft (both F-3); tampering with evidence (F-3); having weapons under disability (F-3); another count of theft (F-4); resisting arrest (F-4); unauthorized use of telecommunication property (F-5); escape (F-5); vandalism (F-5); and a Child Protective Order violation. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

It’s been a busy two months for Crall, who’s office has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 103 cases were served that included 252 charges. Additionally 21 other cases are unserved, that include 34 charges, and remain sealed

“Even though the prosecutor’s office operated with minimal staffing in March and April, the wheels of justice never stopped turning,” Crall said.

”I also want to thank the jurors who served during such an unusual time in our history,” he said. “The grand jury did meet on two separate occasions, using the largest room in the courthouse to provide for proper social distancing as recommended by Crawford County Public Health. Masks were provided for jurors and the room used, restrooms and hallways were sanitized before and after the session to safeguard those who were serving.

Other indictments included:

Sean Rhodes — possession of drugs (F-3), possession of marijuana (Minor Misdemeanor) possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4). Bond set at $150,000.

Brandon Borders — receiving stolen property (F-5). Bond set at $25,000.

Shane J. Hardymon — possession of meth (F-2), obstruction of justice (M-2), possession of marijuana (MM). Bond set at $100,000.

Jesse R. Dye — receiving stolen property (F-5). Bond set at $50,000.

Thomas Lazzara — assault on police officer (F-4), resisting arrest (F-4), failure to comply (M-1), $40,000.

Brian Lookabaugh — tampering with evidence(F-3), possession of drugs (F-5), resisting arrest (M-2. Bond set at $25,000.

Matthew Sharp — felonious assault (F-2). Bond set at $100,000.

Michael E. Campbell — failure to comply (F-3), tampering (F-3), obstructing justice (5-5). Bond set at $250,000.

Teresa L. Holloway — possession of drugs (F-5). Personal Recognizance Bond.

Travis L. Beatty — possession of drugs (F-5). PR Bond.

Robert Heefner — felonious assault (F-2). PR Bond.

Larry E. Kelly — burglary (F-4). Bond set at $25,000.

Brooke E. Kelly — burglary (F-4). Bond set at $25.000.

John L. Garcia — possession of drugs (F-5), possession of marijuana (MM), possession of drug paraphernalia. PR Bond.

Brent J. Stidham — possession of drugs (F-5). PR Bond.

Emily D. Laub — possession of drugs (F-5), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4). Bond set at $25.000.

Cameron H. Adams — possession of drugs (F-5), possession of drug instruments (M-2). Bond set at $25,000.

Christopher Bunker — possession of drugs (F-5), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-2). Bond set at $25,000.

Mason Olmstead — felonious assault (F2), PR Bond.

Gary Gallant — possession of drugs (F-5). Bond set of $50,000.

Jesse Tuten — domestic violence (F-4). Bond set at $25,000.

Melinda Monroe — two counts of criminal non-support (F-5s). PR Bond.

Keil William — failure to register (F-4), falsification (M-1). Bond set at $25,000.

Tiffany Miller — two counts of criminal non-support (F-5s) PR Bond.

Stacy Smith — two counts of criminal non-support (F-5s) PR Bond.

Brandy Milligan — criminal non-support (F-5). PR Bond.

Zachariah J. Roberts — tampering with evidence (F-3), (F-5). Already sentenced.

Jimmy R. Steele — domestic violence (F-3). Already sentenced.

Jeremy R. Smith — tampering with evidence (F-3), possession of drugs (F-5). Bond set at $50,000.

Liza S. Beidelschies — two counts possession of drugs (F-5s), possession of drug abuse instruments (M-2), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4). Bond set at $50,000.

Jonathan Marks — criminal non-support (F-5). PR Bond.

Tara Sandlin — criminal non-support (F-5). PR Bond.

Nathan T. Pollitt — endangering children(F-3), domestic violence (M-1). PR Bond.

Randi Gerhart — assault (F-4) two counts possession of drugs (F-5s). Bond set at $50,000.

Veronika R. Stephens — tampering with evidence (F-3), possession of drugs (F-5), possessing drug abuse instruments (M-2), possession of drug paraphernalia (M-4). Bond set at $25,000.

Kyle J. Myers — attempting tampering with evidence (F-4), eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (F-5s). PR Bond, but held under other charges.

Andrew Dunn — failure to comply (F-3), possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia (MM), two counts possession of drugs (MMs), falsification (M-1), resisting arrest (M-2). Bond set at $150,000.

Eugene J. Flinders Jr., — failure to comply (F-3), possession of drug paraphernalia (MM), two counts of possession of drugs (F-5s), falsification (M-1), resisting arrest (M-2). Bond set at $50,000.

Mitchell W. Hensley — possession of drugs (F-2), two counts trafficking in drugs (F-4s). Bond set at $100,000.

