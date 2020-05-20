Posted on by

Crawford County Fair releases 2020 schedule

, , ,

Staff report - galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

File photo | Galion Inquirer The Crawford County Fair has announced its 2020 schedule. It includes two days of harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23. The fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.

File photo | Galion Inquirer The Crawford County Fair has announced its 2020 schedule. It includes two days of harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23. The fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.


BUCYRUS — It’s on.

Unless something unexpected happens in the next month, this year’s Crawford County Fair will go on.

Officials released the fair schedule on its website https://crawfordcofair.com/

This year’s Crawford County Fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.

At a Glance:

  • Fair admission: $7gets in free, but anyone under 36 inches tall gets in for free.
  • Paid admission includes rides. There also will be bouncy houses and laser tag,
  • The Crawford County Farm Bureau’s “Fun and Education Center” is The Whetstone Building, which will be open daily during the fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Entertainment schedule:

  • Monday night entertainment at the fair includes local band favorite the Red Ball Jets at 7:30 p.m. in the Gazebo.
  • Tuesday night features the Fair Jam, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Building 429.
  • Wednesday evening’s entertainment is the Celler Dwellers, in the Gazebo, starting at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday night will feature, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gazebo, Fret Mashers.
  • Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. is the state-sanctioned tractor bull in the grandstand. The Antique Tractor Parade is at 5 p.m., also in the grand stand. Also, Steel Ivory will entertain in the Gazebo at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday brings to Bucyrus the Twisted Medal Demo Derby, at 7 p.m. And at 7:30 p.m., entertainment includes the JFB Fun Barnyard Boogie with Steer Clear DJ.

There will be harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Royalty Contest is 3-5 p.m. Monday; with the popular Calf Scramble at 5 p.m.

Tuesday is a big day, with the Junior Fair Rabbit show at 9 a.m.; 4-H Horse Show at 10 a.m.; Dairy Beef Feeder Show at 11 a.m.; and the Beef Show at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday brings the Alpaca and Llama Show at 10 a.m.; and the Goat Show at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule includes Sheep Show Judging at 8 a.m.; Junior Fair Dairy Show at 9 a.m.; The Senior Citizens Program is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch at noon; The District 9 Holstein Show also is at noon; The Ham and Bean Supper for Veterans is 5-7 p.m.; and the Junior Market Hog Show starts at 6 p.m.

Friday means Livestock Judging at noon; and the Showman of Showmen Show at 5 p.m.

Saturday events include the Junior Fair Livestock Show at 9 a.m.; and the Pedal Tractor Pull at 11 a.m.

Look for more information on the Fair in the Galion Inquirer on Saturday, May 23, 2020, and online at www.galioninquirer.com.

File photo | Galion Inquirer The Crawford County Fair has announced its 2020 schedule. It includes two days of harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23. The fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_b-071919j-Fair-harness_0037.jpgFile photo | Galion Inquirer The Crawford County Fair has announced its 2020 schedule. It includes two days of harness racing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23. The fair runs Monday, July 20 through Saturday, July 26.

Staff report

galnews@aimmediamidwest.com