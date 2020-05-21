Reverse parade today from 4-5 p.m. will allow Galion students to see their favorite staff members

GALION — The Galion City School District will have a reverse parade on Thursday, May 21, from 4 to 5 pm so students can see their favorite staff members before summer.

For those wishing to attend the parade, they are asked to enter on Hesby Drive by Burger King. Parents and students must stay in their cars, and there are to be no bikes, no walking, and no gifts given at this time.

“We would like to take the opportunity to celebrate the closure to the end of the very difficult 2019-2020 school year by providing an opportunity for our community to come out and show support for our staff and students with a reverse parade,” Superintendent Jim Grubbs said.

“None of us got the end of the school year that we would have liked, but the staff here in the Galion City School District is looking forward to welcoming students back to school next school year when it is safe to do so,” Grubbs added.

