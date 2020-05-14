Day cares, gyms, campgrounds to reopen

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced daycare plans to protect children, workers and their families. “We want to have the safest childcare system in the nation,” DeWine said. Childcare will look different, he said during his Thursday press briefing.

Ohio will use $60 million of federal CARES Act funding to help providers pay for additional cleaning and additional staff on the smaller class sizes.

• Day camps can also reopen May 31. Ratios will be released on these camps by the end of the day Friday.

• Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices can begin opening on May 26. Online services remain available for vehicle registration, vehicle plate replacement, scheduling driving tests and paying reinstatement fees at oplates.com. There are still extensions on licenses and registrations in effect.

• Campgrounds can open completely on May 21. They’ll have to meet some requirements for campgrounds and campers for cleaning commonly used areas.

• Gyms and fitness centers can reopen May 26. Additional guidance will be available online late Thursday.

• Non-contact or limited-contact sports (golf, softball, tennis, etc.,) can reopen May 26. Information on lacrosse, hockey, soccer, and basketball information will be coming soon. General guidance on other sports will also be available.

• Swimming pools regulated by local health departments can reopen on May 26. The CDC says there’s no evidence the virus spreads in water.

Water parks and amusement parks aren’t included in that opening date.

