Hensley Towing adds to business with U-Haul affiliation

GALION — U-Haul Company of Massachusetts and Ohio, Inc. is pleased to announce that Hensley Towing has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Galion community.

Hensley Towing, 4430 Monnett Chapel Road, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 567-393-6484 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Galion-OH-44833/041017/ today.

Hensley Towing partners Freelin and Kimberly Hensley are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands in the Galion area.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. Our products are utilized by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.