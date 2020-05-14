Ohio Senate pledges to reduce spending

COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) today announced the return of $1 million from the Ohio Senate’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget to the state’s General Revenue Fund, as part of a plan to offset state revenue shortfalls and reduce government spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ohioans everywhere are making difficult but necessary budget cuts, both personally and professionally, and state government must do the same,” said Obhof.

In a letter to Kimberly Murnieks, Director of the Office of Budget and Management, President Obhof stressed that the Ohio Senate will do its part to ensure that Ohio’s budget is balanced and that the state runs efficiently and effectively.

“I believe that it is important for the legislature to lead by example,” said Obhof. “I have therefore authorized the Senate clerk to return $1 million at the end of this fiscal year to the General Revenue Fund. This figure is more than 20% of the Senate’s remaining appropriation for Fiscal Year 2020.”

Obhof emphasized that the state must maintain a balanced budget: “Now more than ever it is important that we adhere to the core conservative principles of fiscal responsibility, limited government and pro-growth economic policies.”

The reduction is from the Senate’s budget for FY2020 and will be returned to the state’s General Revenue Fund when the fiscal year ends on June 30.

