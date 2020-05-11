Freeze warning Tuesday morning for Crawford County

GALION — For the second time in less than a week — in May — a freeze warning has been issued for Crawford County.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees, expected. The warning is from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.