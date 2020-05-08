Update: Freeze Warning for Crawford County; temps as low a 25 possible Saturday morning

GALION — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a freeze warning for Crawford County, from 11 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as 25 degrees, expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

People with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

