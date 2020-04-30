Humane Society Serving Crawford County opening Saturday

BUCYRUS — The Humane Society serving Crawford County, 3590 State Route 98, is opening back up for business on Saturday, May 2.
Open hours are noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Business is not quite back to normal and restrictions are in place for visitors:
- 1) Adoptions are by appointment only. Appointments can only be made by calling 419-562-9149 or emailing cchs@crawfordhumame.com
- 2) There will be allowed a maximum of 10 people in our facility at one time. Read the posted signs in the parking lot for further details.
- 3) No one under 18 will be allowed in the shelter.
- 4) Surrenders by appointment only. Appointments can only be made by calling 419-562-9149 or emailing cchs@crawfordhumame.com
- For more information, call 419-689-6359 or 419-562-9149 during business hours.