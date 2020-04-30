Humane Society Serving Crawford County opening Saturday

BUCYRUS — The Humane Society serving Crawford County, 3590 State Route 98, is opening back up for business on Saturday, May 2.

Open hours are noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Business is not quite back to normal and restrictions are in place for visitors:

1) Adoptions are by appointment only. Appointments can only be made by calling 419-562-9149 or emailing cchs@crawfordhumame.com

2) There will be allowed a maximum of 10 people in our facility at one time. Read the posted signs in the parking lot for further details.

3) No one under 18 will be allowed in the shelter.

4) Surrenders by appointment only. Appointments can only be made by calling 419-562-9149 or emailing cchs@crawfordhumame.com

For more information, call 419-689-6359 or 419-562-9149 during business hours.

