Crawford County Recycling Center reopening Monday

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Beginning Monday, May 4, the Crawford County Solid Waste District and Recycling Center will be opening with some stipulations. The public can drop off their recyclables at our recycling center, 5128 Lincoln Highway.

The center will be open Monday through Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m. The last car we accept must be emptied by 3:45 p.m.

There will be no trailers available anywhere for use.

Masks and face coverings MUST BE worn at all times. Upon arriving at the recycling center, please back up to the overhead door. Employees will be there to assist you, or you may ring the bell for service. Only one car will be served at a time. Please wait in line if others have arrived before you, and maintain proper social distancing. All recyclables must be properly sorted or it WILL NOT be accepted.

Please see our website or call our office with questions about sorting.

Tires, appliances, and electronics will be accepted by appointment only. Please call our office at 419-562-4169 to set up a time to properly dispose of any of these items.

No hazardous materials, oil, anti-freeze, batteries of any kind, or light bulbs will be accepted at this time.

Our Household Hazardous Waste collection is still scheduled July 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in Bucyrus,

