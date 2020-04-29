Here are the Ohio results for the U.S. Senate, Ohio Legislature and president

COLUMBUS — Mail-in voting for the Ohio Presidential Primary ended Monday, but drop-offs and some in-person voting was possible Tuesday as the longer-than-usual primary finally concluded.

In unofficial results reported Tuesday night, Joe Biden received 72 percent of votes by Ohio Democrats for president. Bernie Sanders was second with nearly 17 percent.

Donald Trump received 100 percent of votes by Ohio Republicans.

In Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, Jim Jordan received 100 percent of Republican Votes. Among Ohio Democrats, Shannon Freshour was the winner, with 47.5 percent of votes; followed by Jeffrey Sites, 29 percent; and Mike Larsen, 23 percent. Libertarian Steve Perkins received all of 195 votes.

In the race for the Ohio Senate Seat in District 26, Bill Reineke received 65 percent of Republican votes, vs. 35 percent for Melissa Ackison. For Democrats, Craig warts received 100 percent of the votes.

In the race for the seat in the 87th District of the Ohio House or Representatives, Republican Riordan T. McClain and Democrat Nicholas Barnes earned 100 percent of their votes.

By Russ Kent Galion Inquirer

