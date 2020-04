Election results from Crawford County

BUCYRUS — Here are the unofficial totals in Crawford County for the primary election. These votes are not official until they are verified by the Crawford County elections, which will likely happen in early May.

PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE (VOTE FOR 1)

Democrat:

Michael Bennet – 10

Joseph R. Biden, Jr. – 1,287

Michael R. Bloomberg – 95

Pete Buttigieg – 39

Tulsi Gabbard – 10

Amy Klobuchar – 31

Deval Patrick – 4

Bernie Sanders – 246

Tom Steyer – 12

Elizabeth Warren – 68

Andrew Yang (Write-in) – 1

Republican:

Donald J. Trump – 4,107

REPRESENTATIVE TO CONGRESS – 4TH DISTRICT (VOTE FOR 1)

Democrat:

Shannon M. Freshour – 745

Mike Larsen – 424

Jeffrey A. Sites – 477

Republican:

Jim Jordan – 4,066

Libertarian:

Steve Perkins – 14

JUSTICE OF THE OHIO SUPREME COURT – JAN. 1 TERM (VOTE FOR 1)

Democrat:

John P. O’Donnell – 1,468

Republican:

Sharon L. Kennedy – 3,779

JUSTICE OF THE OHIO SUPREME COURT – JAN. 2 TERM (VOTE FOR 1)

Democrat:

Jennifer Brunner – 1,510

Republican:

Judi French – 3,651

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS – 3RD DISTRICT – FEB. 9 TERM

Republican:

Mark C. Miller – 3,716

MEMBER OF STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE 26TH DISTRICT – MAN (VOTE FOR 1)

Republican:

Gary Click – 750

Glen D. Feichtner – 1,533

Charles Knight – 452

Jonathan Zucker – 814

MEMBER OF STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE 26TH DISTRICT – WOMAN (VOTE FOR 1)

Republican:

Lisa Cooper – 3,588

STATE SENATOR – 26TH DISTRICT (VOTE FOR 1)

Democrat:

Craig Swartz – 1,486

Republican:

Melissa Ackison – 1,754

Bill Reineke – 2,540

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 87TH DISTRICT

Democrat:

Nicholas Barnes – 1,467

Republican:

Riordan T. McClain – 3,805

Judge of Common Pleas Court

Republican:

Sean Leuthold – 4,136

JUDGE OF PROBATE/JUVENILE COURT

Democrat:

Debra A. Garverick – 1,538

Republican:

Patrick T. Murphy – 3,490

CRAWFORD COUNTY COMMISSIONER – JAN. 2 TERM (VOTE FOR 1)

Republican:

Terry J. Gribble – 1,186

Michael E. Schiefer – 724

Larry Schmidt – 1,788

Amber Wertman – 608

CRAWFORD COUNTY COMMISSIONER – JAN. 3 TERM (VOTE FOR 1)

Republican:

Jeffrey Price – 1,588

Doug Weisenauer – 2,598

CRAWFORD COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Republican:

Matthew Crall – 3,912

CLERK OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Republican:

Janelle Moore – 3,743

CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFF

Democrat:

Scott M. Kent – 1,582

CRAWFORD COUNTY RECORDER

Republican:

Julie A. Wells – 3,772

CRAWFORD COUNTY TREASURER

Republican:

Cindy Edwards – 3,893

CRAWFORD COUNTY ENGINEER

Republican:

Mark E. Baker – 3,881

CRAWFORD COUNTY CORONER

Republican:

Christopher Michael Johnson – 3,814

ISSUES

Liberty Township Fire Tax – 1-mil renewal ($0.10 for each $100 valuation for 3 years)

For – 257

Against – 48

Liberty Township Ambulance/EMS Tax – 0.6-mil renewal ($0.06 for each $100 valuation for 3 years)

For – 258

Against – 50

Ridgedale Local Schools Operating Levy – 1-percent income tax for continuing period

For – 0

Against – 4

Willard City Schools Levy – 5.45-mil renewal ($0.545 for each $100 valuation for 10 years)

For – 0

Against – 0

Crawford County Council on Aging Levy – 1-mil renewal and 0.75-mil increase ($0.175 for each $100 valuation for 5 years)

For – 4,443

Against – 1,872