Second Harvest Food Bank coming to Bucyrus on Thursday

BUCYRUS — The Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio will have another drive-thru food pantry this week. It is Thursday, April 30, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Bucyrus High School parking lot, next to the football/track stadium.

A similar food pantry set up a few weeks ago led to nearly 800 families being served.

This drive-thru event will be similar to an April 13 distribution.

Second Harvest anticipates bringing approximately 500 boxes of food to distribute.

The food will be hand delivered to vehicles, and will only be placed in empty trunks. If a trunk is not empty, cars will be pulled out of line so they can clean out their trunks and then will have to get in line again.

Food will not be delivered to front seats or back seats of vehicles.

A previous visit a few weeks ago led to 789 families receive assitance