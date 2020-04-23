Jenny Allerding named Galion’s new superintendent; Melisa Watters, Katy Erlsten also stepping into new roles.

GALION — Jennifer Allerding has been named Galion City School’s next superintendent. Currently, she is the district’s Director of Instruction and Learning, but will relinquish that position as she step into her new role August 1.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to serve as the superintendent of Galion City Schools,” she said. “During the last six years, I have had the pleasure of working with a team of amazing staff members, terrific kids, and supportive families and community members.”

Jim Grubbs previously announced his retirement. His last day is July 31.

Allerding graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree, and earned a master’s degree in administration at Ashland University.

“My family has a long history in Galion,” she said. “The community and district have provided us so many opportunities. I am happy to work hard to continue the history of excellence, provide opportunities for the children of Galion, and to give back to a community that means so much to my family.”

“As we begin the 2020-2021 school year, our team will focus on continuing to build relationships and will also continue our efforts of improving in the areas of academics, athletics and the arts. The staff and our students have worked extremely hard in all three of these areas over the last few years.

“I look forward to supporting these efforts as we continually strive to improve,” Allerdling added.” Safety is always a consideration and will be a top priority as we begin the new school year in the fall. We are excited about the day our students will come back to us. We will work as a team to develop a plan that results in the best environment for us all.”

Melisa Watters, the principal at Galion Primary School, will take over as Director of Instruction and Learning on August. 1.

“The district is fortunate to have Melisa Watters,” Allderding said. “She provides a wealth of knowledge that will support our teachers and impact the achievement of our students in a positive manner. She has high expectations, works extremely hard, and cares for the staff and students of our district.”

Katy Erlsten, the current assistant principal in the primary building, will move up into the principal position.

“I am thrilled to have a long-time assistant principal, Katy Erlsten, moving into the role of Galion Primary School Principal. Katy will do an outstanding job of continuing to support this building and our littlest Tigers. Her dedication to the district is appreciated, and I’m excited to see her in this new role.”

The administration is hoping to bring a recommendation for the new assistant principal in the primary to the next board meeting.