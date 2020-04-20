A message from Galion City Schools superintendent Jim Grubbs

I am excited that we will have the opportunity to recognize our GHS seniors this evening.

We will light up the stadium at 8:20 and ask that all Galion residence turn their porch light on at the same time. We are allowing staff to join us on both sides of Heise Park Lane, starting at Portland Way North/Ohio 598, heading east into the Heise Park area. Please lead by example and do not gather into groups, please stay at least six feet apart and I prefer you to keep 10 feet apart as it will appear that we are closer than we should be. Please feel free to bring a sign to show your support of our students.

Those who are participating in driving through the park should do the following:

Enter the campus off of Portland Way North/598 on either side of Drug Mart.

Park either in the HS or MS parking lot

Stay in your vehicle at all times

Only have family members in your vehicle

No Car Pooling (we do not want to risk the health and safety of our students or community members) Please discourage students from riding in cars together.

Let’s keep everyone safe tonight and show off our TiGER PRIDE.

Jim Grubbs

Superintendent

Galion City Schools