Light up your porch to honor the Class of 2020

In honor of the graduating class of 2020, Crawford County school superintendents, along with other Ohio Schools, are going to be lighting up their stadiums to recognize the senior class on Monday, April 20th at 8:20pm.

Though stadiums will remain closed, schools are joining together in solidarity to show support to the seniors and the unexpected changes that have impacted their senior year.

Community members are invited to participate by turning on their porch lights at 8:20pm on Monday.

We know that these unprecedented times have been tough on all students—daily routines being changed, no longer getting to see friends every day, not getting to have the normal classroom learning experience, and no usual spring activities—but we are all in this together. We look forward to the day when we all get to be back in the schools again and return to life as normal. Until then, however, we will continue to support our students in every way that we can.