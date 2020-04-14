What you need to do in order to vote

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Absentee voting — by mail only — has been extended for the 2020 Primary Election until Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Votes will be counted April 28. Polls will not be open that day.

You may download an absentee ballot request form from crawfordcountyohioboe.gov or call the Crawford County Board of Elections office at 419-562-8721 to request a form to be sent to you.

Complete the ballot request form, being sure to check the Primary Election box and fill in what Political Party ballot or Issues Only ballot you wish to receive.

Return this request form to the Crawford County Board of Elections, 112 E. Mansfield St., Ste. A, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.

Absentee ballot request forms must be received by noon on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

There will be no in-person voting on April 28, except for individuals with a qualifying disability requiring an audio ballot or voters who cannot receive mail.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, April 27, 2020 or dropped in our Ballot box located outside the entrance to the Crawford County Administration building (on the North Walnut Street side) by 7:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020.

The Crawford County Administration building is currently closed to the public.

