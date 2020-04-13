Share your COVID-19 story

GALION — The Galion Inquirer is looking for your COVID-19 story.

Has the pandemic changed your wedding plans, anniversary celebration or child’s birthday party?

Are you a worker who has been laid off — or are you considered an “essential” employee and must continue working?

Have you done good deeds for a neighbor? Has a neighbor done good deeds for you?

Have you found an innovative way to stay connected to your loved ones in nursing homes?

And to the parent who has become their child’s teacher, how are you balancing being a parent and teacher each day?

If you have a story to share, email Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com or galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-copy.jpg