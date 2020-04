GALION — The City of Galion Port Authority will have its regularly scheduled meeting on April 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. Individuals who wish to join the meeting via telephone can email mattechelberry@galion.city or natashahatfield@galion.city or call 419-468-1857 to get the dial-in number and access code.

