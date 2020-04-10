Crawford County road construction update

State Route 4

State Route 4, at the intersection of SR 4 and Irving Street, will be reduced to one lane for signal work.

State Route 19

Traffic on SR 19, from Evans Avenue to the City of Bucyrus corporation limits, will be reduced to one lane of traffic for a resurfacing project. Crews will tentatively begin the week of April 20. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete July 2020.

SR 19, from Carey Road (CR 27) to SR 4, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete September 2020.

SR 19, just south of Rettig Road (TR 169), will close Monday, April 13 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists is SR 19 to SR 288, west on SR 288 to SR 61, north on SR 61 to SR 309, north on SR 309 to SR 19, and reverse for southbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen Friday, April 17, 2020.

US Route 30

US 30 eastbound and westbound, from just east of SR 98 to Old Lincoln Way, will have single lane closures for bridge sealing work on structures on/over US 30. The project is expected to be complete August 2020.

State Route 97

SR 97, between Millsboro Road to the Morrow County line, will be reduced to one lane for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete July 2020.

State Route 309/61 – City of Galion

SR 309/61 in the City of Galion, between N. East St. and Gelsanliter Rd., is closed for the City’s sanitary sewer project. The detour route for southbound motorists is SR 309/61 (Charles St.) to Gelsanliter Rd., south on Gelsanliter Rd. to SR 97 (Harding Way), west on SR 97 to SR 309/61 (N. East St.), and reverse for northbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen Monday, May 11, 2020. For more information contact the City of Galion Service Department at 419-468-2818.

