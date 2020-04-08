Will you share with us? How are you coping with Ohio’s stay-at-home order?

GALION — There are two sides to every story … good and bad, positive and negative, funny or sad, depressing or uplifting.

Area residents are experiencing something new in most of their lives. There are few remaining who lived through the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic.

Hopefully, it will be 100 years before we next experience something like the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ive heard good stories and I’ve heard bad stories.

On the positive side, families are spending more time together than they have in years, generations even.

On the negative side, families are spending more time together than they have in years, generations even.

Families are getting to know one another again.

There also are many people in the area who live alone and are extremely lonely.

There are people making the best of this unexpected situation. They’re playing games, they’re watching movies, they’re making face masks for others, they are collecting and donating Personal Protective Equipment, they’re checking and helping seniors and neighbors who may need a little help and love and attention during these uncertain times.

I’m certain there also are families who also are starting to drive one another nuts with all this togetherness.

All of those things are OK .. and expected.

I’m looking for examples of both. Hopefully readers will share some of their thoughts and experiences.

What is the worst thing about Ohio’s stay-at-home order?

Also, what is the best thing about Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

Some of your responses may be used in a story for this Saturday’s Galion Inquirer

If you are willing to share, respond to this story in the comment section on our Facebook page, or email galnews@aimmediamidwest.com with your response. If you have some photos to illustrate your response, please share them.

Again, respond to us on Facebook or email editor Russ Kent at galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.