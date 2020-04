CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Recycling Center is closed until further notice. The Recycling Center is not accepting recyclables at the center. Any recyclables left on the ground will be thrown in the trash dumpster. Trailers will be returned when the Governor’s order is lifted.

